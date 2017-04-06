Dubai set to invest $336m to develop Somali port

P&O Ports, owned by the Government of Dubai, wins 30-year concession for port project in Bosasso

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 6 April 2017 7:33 PM
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Ports, Customs & Freezone Corporation (PCFC) chairman.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Ports, Customs & Freezone Corporation (PCFC) chairman.

P&O Ports, owned by the Government of Dubai, has won a 30-year concession for the management and development of a multi-purpose port project at Bosasso in the Puntland state of Somalia.

Investment in the facilities is expected to be about $336 million divided into two phases, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

Work on the project will involve building a 450m quay and a 5 hectare back up area, dredging to a depth of 12m with reclamation work using dredge spoil, it said.

There will also be major investment in an IT and terminal operating system, mobile harbour cranes and container handling equipment, it added.

President of Puntland, Abdiweli Mohamed Ali, said: "This investment is a huge undertaking in Puntland and will greatly contribute to the infrastructure development in Somalia.

"Infrastructure development is a priority for the government of Puntland as it underpins the efforts of taking this country forward."

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Ports, Customs & Freezone Corporation (PCFC) chairman, added: "The Port of Bosaso is a unique opportunity to enter into a multi-purpose port that is transitioning to containerisation in a country that is growing strongly as it enters a period of sustained peace."

The Port of Bosaso is located in Puntland State of Somalia, 2,000km north of Mogadishu. It occupies a strategic location for maritime transport in the Gulf of Aden at the southern approach to the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Related:

Stories

Somali president says DP World may develop local port

Somali pirates hijack cargo ship from Dubai

GCC must beef up coastal security against pirate attacks

Pirates demand ransom for hijacked UAE ship, says EU Naval Force

Galleries
UAE gives aid to Somalia

UAE gives aid to Somalia

Companies

Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation

Also in Transport

UAE biofuel research facility to begin first harvest in June

Etihad shuts all its ticketing offices in India

Also in UAE

Thousands of UAE farms to be supplied free water

New hub for UAE motorsport sector to be completed by end-2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking