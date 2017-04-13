Dubai set to launch traffic diversions in bid to complete key projects

Transport authority announces plan to open several diversions across Dubai, starting this weekend

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 13 April 2017 4:32 PM

Dubai's transport authority will open several traffic diversions in Dubai over the weekend to complete vital projects it intends to undertake this year and early next year.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a statement that it has charted a plan to provide sufficient traffic corridors and avoid possible traffic congestions.

The RTA said phase one of the main diversion of Shandagha Roads Improvement Project - Intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Road with Sheikh Rashid Road - will be opened.

This diversion extends from Sheikh Khalifa Road towards the Trade Center R/A and vice versa and from Al Garhoud towards Al Mina, through Sheikh Rashid Road and vice versa, with a total length of about 3km in two phases.

The diversion will continue throughout the project construction phase up to early next year, it added.

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of the RTA Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “The project encompasses the construction of a flyover of two lanes in each direction on the Sheikh Khalifa Road for traffic from and to Al Karama without waiting at the light signal. A 4-lane tunnel is being constructed to serve the traffic from and to Mina Rashid via Sheikh Rashid Road, which will ease the snarls at the junction.

Construction works are also progressing in phase one of another traffic diversion on both sides of Al Awir Road in the directions of Dubai-Hatta-Oman and vice versa involving bridge and roadworks as part of Al Awir Road Improvement Project.

Works will start in the improvements of Al Awir Road, and Nouakchott Road in the sector from Al Awir Road to Al Manama Road in mid-April and continue up to the end of December. One lane of Al Awir Road will be closed for the traffic inbound from Hatta-Oman heading to Dubai.

In phase two of this diversion, two lanes of Al Awir Road will be closed in the direction from Dubai to Hatta-Oman but alternative routes will be put in place. 

Bin Adai called on road users to abide by directional signs, use alternative roads and abide by the speed limits for their safety.

