Dubai set to open world's largest Mercure property

AccorHotels on Monday announced the extensive conversion and rebranding of a former Sheikh Zayed Road landmark into the Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites & Apartments.

The property is currently undergoing the first of a two-phase comprehensive refurbishment and is anticipated to open under the Mercure brand on May 19, and will become the world's largest.

A total of 120 hotel rooms will be renovated, as part of the first phase, while the second phase of renovations will focus on enhancing additional guestrooms and facilities.

The work will elevate the hotel from a four star ranking into five stars in the form of hotel suites, a statement said.

The renovation and refurbishment is anticipated for completion by the end of 2018. Upon opening, the 1,015 room hotel will be the largest Mercure property in AccorHotels’ global portfolio.

Olivier Granet, managing director and chief operating officer of AccorHotels Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: “We are delighted to enter into another high-profile agreement with our existing and trusted partner to further elevate the Mercure brand within the United Arab Emirates with the largest Mercure hotel in our global network.”

The Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites & Apartments will feature a mix of hotel suites alongside one and two bedroom apartments, as well as an all-day dining restaurant with a shisha lounge, two specialty restaurants, lobby lounge, health club, spa and swimming pool.

AccorHotels has 38 properties in the UAE, in addition to 22 others under development. In the Middle East, AccorHotels currently operates 94 hotels encompassing 28,500 rooms.