Dubai set to start trade mission to Latin America

Dubai Chamber to lead delegation of UAE businessmen, investors and officials to Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina

  • Saturday, 15 April 2017 12:36 AM
Hamad Buamim, president and CEO, Dubai Chamber.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has finalised preparations for its week-long trade mission to Latin America, which will kick off on Saturday and will cover Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina.

The Chamber will lead a high-level delegation of UAE businessmen, investors, and officials, who will represent a wide range of sectors, including trade, retail, free zones, food processing and logistics, it said in a statement.

Delegates will explore trade and investment opportunities and attend meetings with public and private sector representatives, it added.

The first part of the trade mission will be held in Sao Paulo, where a series of meetings will be held with the city’s government and economic bodies.

Delegates will then move on to Asunción, and later make their final stop in Buenos Aires, where several meetings with officials and local businesses will be on the agenda.

The delegation will be headed by Majid Saif Al Ghurair, chairman of Dubai Chamber, who will be joined by the likes of Hamad Buamim, president and CEO, Dubai Chamber, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Dr Mohammad Al Fahim, senior vice president – Corporate Development, Dubai South, and Mohammed Al Sowaidi, senior vice president – Business & Government Relations, Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

Buamim said that the trade mission to Latin America is a major part of the Chamber's efforts to explore promising markets that offer the most potential for its members and the wider business community in Dubai.

He added that discussions will mainly focus on priority sectors, including logistics, renewable energy, tourism, food processing, industry and mining.

GCC countries rely heavily on imports from Latin America, especially in agricultural and foodstuff products.

