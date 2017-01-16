Dubai set to unveil new plans for mandatory health insurance

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Monday, 16 January 2017 1:50 PM
Dubai government will soon be releasing an update on the mandatory health insurance scheme, informed sources told Arabian Business.

In December last year, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) told this website that the deadline (December 31, 2016) had been extended, allowing insurance companies to accept health insurance applications in 2017.

More than four million – or 98 percent – of residents are said to have taken health insurance so far.

No further details were shared of the planned announcement, but DHA official advised residents to get their insurance policies at the earliest.

Though DHA had said that those failing to register under the scheme would face fines of $136.24 (AED500) a month, it has exempted residents from paying this fine for now.

Under the Dubai Health Insurance Law No. 11 of 2013, which became effective from January 2014, every sponsor is legally obliged to provide an insurance package – priced between $150 (AED550) and $191 (AED700) – so that those with salaries under $1,090 (AED4,000) receive adequate cover. The scheme is now being enforced for families and dependents.

