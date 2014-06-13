Dubai sets up e-security centre to fight cyber criminals

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed issues law to establish new initiative to protect government information

  Friday, 13 June 2014

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued a new law to establish the Dubai Centre for E-Security, which will be charged with protecting government information and communications systems from cyber criminals.

Similar to the UK's Office of Cyber Security & Information Assurance (OCSIA), the centre also aims to develop efficient ways to save and swap information among all government authorities in the emirate.

It will also be responsible for tackling any hacking attempts that pose threats to government information and will combat cyber crimes of all types, news agency WAM reported.

It will be a corporate body and will have legal, financial and administrative autonomy.

The centre will be led by chairman Mohammed Dhaen Al Qamzi, according to a separate law issued by Sheikh Mohammed, WAM added.

Under the law, the centre will set up the emirate's policy in the field of government information security, and will implement new regulations to ensure e-security in the emirate.

It will also oversee and prepare a strategic plan to address any risks, threats or attacks on the government information in coordination with other departments.

