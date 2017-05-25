Dubai shops to offer '6 weeks of sales' from July 1

Thousands of shops in Dubai will offer discounts of up to 75 percent for six weeks, beginning July 1.

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is back for six weeks until August 12 in what will be the 20th edition.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), this year’s DSS will run for 43 days under the slogan "Enjoy 6 weeks of sales".

DSS 2017 will feature a series of retail promotions offering the best deals and discounts and the opportunity to win prizes at malls run in collaboration with the Dubai Shopping Malls Group.

Thousands of retail outlets will reward visitors with special offers and discounts of up to 75 per cent on a wide range of merchandise.

This year’s DSS will also offer a range of entertainment including Arabic concerts, Modhesh World, the family indoor edutainment centre, and a variety of cartoon character performances and shows including Transformers, Aladdin, Ghostbusters, Pirates in the Caribbean taking place at malls across the city.