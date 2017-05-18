Dubai shuts 61 food outlets over hygiene issue

Complaints included unhealthy practices committed by workers and the presence of foreign objects in food

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Thursday, 18 May 2017 2:40 PM
Sultan Al Taher, head of the food inspection section, food safety department, Dubai Municipality.

Sultan Al Taher, head of the food inspection section, food safety department, Dubai Municipality.

Dubai Municipality has ordered the temporary closure of 61 food outlets due to hygiene violations, it said on Thursday.

“These food establishments have been given a short period of time to modify their status and clear all the violations related to hygiene and unhealthy practices, expired foodstuffs, and spoiled foods,” Sultan Al Taher, head of food inspection section in the food safety department, Dubai Municipality, said.

But for the first time since the new inspection system was implemented in 2012, 822 food establishments received “excellent and gold” rating in the first quarter of 2017.

Inspectors carried out 8,072 inspection visits during the first three months. A total of 822 consumer complaints were received.

“The visits showed 380 complaints (46 percent) were incorrect and 442 complaints turned out to be true and were dealt immediately,” Al Tahir said.

Complaints included unhealthy practices committed by workers, general hygiene, not wearing gloves, presence of foreign objects in food, problems with menus with no details about ingredients that may cause allergies, insects or rodents in food establishments, sale of expired materials, presence of spoiled foods and the poor ventilation/ storage of food.

According to municipality, the number of food establishments rose by 10 percent in the first quarter, taking the total to 16,657 outlets.

Related:

Stories

Dubai Municipality to close 119 shisha cafes for violations

Dubai set to introduce menu calorie count for restaurants

Dubai denies video rumour over liquid nitrogen ice cream 'dangers'

Dubai Municipality closes 163 dining outlets over poor hygiene, maintenance

Abu Dhabi beauty salons face action for hygiene breaches

Galleries
In pictures: New Dubai restaurants you need to try

In pictures: New Dubai restaurants you need to try

Companies

Dubai Municipality

Also in Retail

Alabbar's Noon venture has let Dubai staff go, say sources

Shoppers out in full force at Dubai malls for bargain deals

Also in UAE

Inside the Dubai Creek Harbour mega-project by Emaar

Trump Jr tells Dubai audience he is "impressed" by his father

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

5
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking