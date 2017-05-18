Dubai shuts 61 food outlets over hygiene issue

|Home
Complaints included unhealthy practices committed by workers and the presence of foreign objects in food
Dubai Municipality has ordered the temporary closure of 61 food outlets due to hygiene violations, it said on Thursday.
“These food establishments have been given a short period of time to modify their status and clear all the violations related to hygiene and unhealthy practices, expired foodstuffs, and spoiled foods,” Sultan Al Taher, head of food inspection section in the food safety department, Dubai Municipality, said.
But for the first time since the new inspection system was implemented in 2012, 822 food establishments received “excellent and gold” rating in the first quarter of 2017.
Inspectors carried out 8,072 inspection visits during the first three months. A total of 822 consumer complaints were received.
“The visits showed 380 complaints (46 percent) were incorrect and 442 complaints turned out to be true and were dealt immediately,” Al Tahir said.
Complaints included unhealthy practices committed by workers, general hygiene, not wearing gloves, presence of foreign objects in food, problems with menus with no details about ingredients that may cause allergies, insects or rodents in food establishments, sale of expired materials, presence of spoiled foods and the poor ventilation/ storage of food.
According to municipality, the number of food establishments rose by 10 percent in the first quarter, taking the total to 16,657 outlets.
