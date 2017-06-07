Dubai SME helps 4,000 UAE businesses

Dubai SME, the government entity focused on the emirate’s small and medium businesses, has now provided consultancy services to more than 23,000 national entrepreneurs and supported the establishment of 4,000 businesses since inception.

The figures were revealed by Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO, as Dubai SME opened registrations for the tenth edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Award for Young Business Leaders.

The deadline to register at www.smeawards.ae is August 31. The Award honours individuals and institutions that have contributed to the development of the SME sector in the UAE and Arab world.

“The Mohammed Bin Rashid Award for Young Business Leaders contributes towards achieving economic growth and the Dubai Plan 2021 by creating a supportive environment for youth innovations and an entrepreneurial culture,” said Al Janahi.

The Award has so far had 228 winners, comprising individuals, initiatives and companies in varied sectors. The Award this year has categories for entrepreneurs, SMEs and business leaders in the UAE and the Arab world. SMEs are awarded in the trade, industry and services sectors, and there are awards for both startups and ‘existing’ companies.

Start-ups are companies between six months and three years in operation; existing companies are those operating for more than three years.