Dubai South finds place in world's best 5 communities

Dubai South, a master planned ‘aerotropolis’, has been named in the list of the world’s five best neighbourhoods in the infrastructure and transport category, according to Knight Frank.

The 145-square kilometre master-planned city, which was launched by the Dubai government in 2006, is projected to sustain a population of a million and designed to create 500,000 jobs. It is home to Al Maktoum International Airport – the world's largest airport in the making, and World Expo 2020.

Dana Salbak, Head of MENA Research, Knight Frank, said Dubai South benefits from on-going government spending on infrastructure projects, notably the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport and the Dubai Metro’s Red Line (Route 2020), which once complete, will add to the potential capital value growth in the location.

The first two residential communities, set for completion by June 2019, are expected to feature affordable apartments and townhouses with prices starting from AED300,000 for a studio, Knight Frank said.

It was in August 2015 that the government renamed Dubai World Central to Dubai South with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation stating the flagship urban project will “set benchmarks for the rest of the emirate in terms of manifesting the themes of happiness as set out in Dubai Plan 2021”.