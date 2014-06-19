Dubai taxi driver denies trying to rape Irish teacher

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The Bangladeshi driver claims he only entered the woman's apartment to return money left in his car
A Dubai taxi driver has denied attempting to rape an Irish teacher and of stealing AED200 ($54) from her, according to a report in The National newspaper.
The 26-year-old Bangladeshi driver, TK, told Dubai Criminal Court that after dropping her at her apartment, he noticed that she had forgotten AED50 and decided to return to give it to her.
“She invited me in and asked me to massage her shoulders. She was drunk and we argued. Then she gave me Dh200, after which I left,” he told the court.
The Irish woman, however, had a completely different version of what took place on February 1 this year.
“I was leaving a cafe along with my friend at nearly 4am and took his cab,” said ML, 40. “He dropped my friend then continued to Al Warqa, where I live.”
She said the driver then offered to exchange numbers, in case she needed a taxi in future.
“About 20 minutes later he called and said I forgot money in his taxi. I said I didn’t and no money was missing, but he insisted,” she said.
When he arrived at her flat, she claimed the driver forced his way in and pushed her to the floor. She said the driver took money from her purse and twice attempted to rape her, before she managed to get him to leave.
Policeman KA told the court that the driver was arrested shortly afterwards. The next hearing is on June 25.
