Dubai taxis lift more than 44.8m passengers in Q1

The number of passengers using taxi services in Dubai rose to more than 44.8 million who took a total of nearly 25.8 million trips during the first quarter of 2017.

Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, the CEO of Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the latest figures were "indicative of the huge demand".

He added that the increase had in part been driven by improvements introduced to taxis such as the offering of multiple means of fare payment and the continuous training of cab drivers to improve their attitudes and practices.

The total of 25,795,251 trips during the first quarter of 2017 were run by franchise companies, which have 10,038 vehicles in operation.