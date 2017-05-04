Dubai taxis lift more than 44.8m passengers in Q1

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Public Transport Agency chief says latest figures are 'indicative of the huge demand'
The number of passengers using taxi services in Dubai rose to more than 44.8 million who took a total of nearly 25.8 million trips during the first quarter of 2017.
Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, the CEO of Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the latest figures were "indicative of the huge demand".
He added that the increase had in part been driven by improvements introduced to taxis such as the offering of multiple means of fare payment and the continuous training of cab drivers to improve their attitudes and practices.
The total of 25,795,251 trips during the first quarter of 2017 were run by franchise companies, which have 10,038 vehicles in operation.
The issue isn't premium private schools (for which there is clearly a market), the issue is the lack of affordable schools in proximity to affordable family... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:59 PM - Anonymous
It's good to stay in your own birth country or origin then being unwanted and rejected in other countries. do not dream of other countries as your new... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:42 PM - philip
The country really needs a third operator to put up real competition in terms of quality services and rates, which two operators are failing to provide... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 9:16 AM - Usman
The issue isn't premium private schools (for which there is clearly a market), the issue is the lack of affordable schools in proximity to affordable family... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:59 PM - Anonymous
The lack of transparency around the Qatar World cup bid means that these investigations are inevitable. moreMonday, 1 May 2017 12:06 PM - Fentoni
5 years to repair a building? Aren't new buildings in Dubai built in half that time? moreThursday, 4 May 2017 8:59 AM - Skeptic
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
The issue isn't premium private schools (for which there is clearly a market), the issue is the lack of affordable schools in proximity to affordable family... moreThursday, 4 May 2017 12:59 PM - Anonymous
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules