Dubai telco Du says jobs cut in company restructuring

CEO Osman Sultan says telecom operator has shed 'tens' of jobs as part of streamlining

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 31 January 2017 2:25 PM
Du CEO Osman Sultan.

Du CEO Osman Sultan.

United Arab Emirates telecom company Du said it had shed "tens" of jobs as part of months of restructuring, its CEO told reporters on Tuesday.

"Streamlining an organisation means that you find pockets of efficiency and some positions have been made redundant ... I triggered this process in April/May last year," Osman Sultan said.

The company's financial performance has been under pressure since late 2014 as the pace of growth in the mobile market is unable to keep up with the increasing royalty rates paid to the government.

Sultan also said the government had yet to notify EITC of the royalty rate for 2017.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sultan saiid Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co (EITC), the holding company for du, will launch Virgin Mobile as a new brand in the UAE.

EITC will have full ownership, management and operation of the Virgin Mobile brand in the country, Sultan told a news conference, adding that services under the brand would start "within weeks" and focus on a consumer customer base.

Related:

Stories

UAE telco Du sees seventh straight quarterly profit decline

Du's holding company to launch UAE's third mobile operator

Telco du inks deal to provide WiFi, smart screens in 500 taxis

Dubai's du expects to maintain dividends despite profit drop

Du-linked consortium completes 20,000km subsea cable project

Companies

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company

Also in Technology

In pictures: Hackers compete their skills at Seccon cyber security contest in Tokyo

Video: Feather drone mimics bird flight

Also in UAE

Dubai regulator launches consultation on new crowdfunding rules

Emaar Malls sees Q4 net profit rise 3.9% to $123m

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking