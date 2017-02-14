Dubai telco du sees 20% slump in Q4 net profit

Telecom operator makes a net profit of just over $100m in the three months to Dec 31

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 14 February 2017 2:27 PM

Du, the United Arab Emirates' second biggest telecommunications operator, reported a 20 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.

The firm had reported declining profits in the preceding eight quarters, according to Reuters data, with chief executive Osman Sultan saying in July last year that the firm needed to regain momentum in the prepaid mobile market if it was to counteract the impact of higher government taxes.

Du, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 369.8 million dirhams ($100.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 462.4 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, Reuters calculated from financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown.

SICO Bahrain had forecast du would make a quarterly net profit of 447.5 million dirhams, while EFG Hermes had forecast 463.9 million dirhams.

For the full year of 2016, du said net profit was 1.75 billion dirhams, down from 1.94 billion dirhams in the previous year.

Related:

Stories

Dubai telco Du says jobs cut in company restructuring

Du's holding company to launch UAE's third mobile operator

Telco du inks deal to provide WiFi, smart screens in 500 taxis

Du-linked consortium completes 20,000km subsea cable project

Galleries
In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

Companies

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company

Also in Technology

UAE plans to build 'miniature city' on Mars by 2117

UAE's Etisalat says 2016 net profit edges up by 1.9%

Also in UAE

Islamic car loan applications soar 64% in the UAE in 2016

DLD, Nasdaq Dubai sign MoU to facilitate real estate-related listings

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking