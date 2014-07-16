Dubai tops Chinese hotel expenditure rankings

Dubai tops the list of the most expensive places Chinese travellers paid for accommodation when travelling abroad, research by Hotels.com has suggested.

According to its data for 2013, Chinese travellers paid an average of $299.65 per night, coming ahead of Honolulu ($291.60) and New York ($275.67).

The hotel booking website put Dubai's place at the top of the rankings down to higher occupancy levels and the range of upmarket hotels.

Elsewhere in its ‘Chinese International Travel Monitor 2014’ report, Hotels.com found that, globally, Chinese overseas travellers were spending an average of $1,086 per day, excluding accommodation. Over half (52 percent) of this is being spent on shopping, 18 percent on sightseeing and 14 percent on dining.

The report also shows the importance of mid-market options to Chinese travellers, with 57 percent likely to book three or four star hotels when travelling abroad. By contrast, only 17 percent would select a five-star hotel.

Meanwhile, 43 percent prefer to book hotels with an independent local flavour, down 9 percentage points on the figure from 2013. At the same time, international chain hotels are rapidly gaining popularity, up from 27 percent to 39 percent.

The data came from a survey of 3,000 Chinese international travelers, and it found that more than half now book their hotel accommodation either via the web or mobile apps, up from 45 percent last year.

Introducing the report, Hotels.com vice president and managing director APAC Abhiram Chowdhry said: “There are many factors driving the desire of the Chinese people to explore the world. The rising affluence of the growing middle class with higher disposable incomes, the upward trend in the numbers of repeat travelers, more relaxed visa conditions and improved local infrastructure are all dovetailing to expedite this growth.

"However, our report quantifies another factor: the rate at which technology is transforming the landscape of Chinese overseas travel.”

Research published last month by Hurun Report in association with ILTM Asia and The Chinese Luxury Traveller 2014 found that Dubai was among the top three most popular destinations among high-net-worth Chinese travellers.

It also found that 10 percent of those surveyed named Dubai as a must visit destination in the next three years and placed the UAE within the top 10 most popular countries for shopping.