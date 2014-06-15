Dubai tram to incorporate cycling track along its route

New transport system will also feature a pedestrian way in the Dubai Marina/JBR area

By Neil Halligan
  • Sunday, 15 June 2014 2:18 PM
An artist's impression of the Al Sufouh tram project

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority will incorporate a cycling track along the route of its new tram.

The new track, which will also combine as a pedestrian way in the Marina/JBR area, will run for a large part of the new 10.6km tram route.

The three-metre wide track will be built from stations 1 to 5 – JBR to Dubai Marina – as a cycle and pedestrian path.

At station 7 – Mina Seyani (in front of Westin Hotel) – the track will narrow to become a cycle way as far as station 11 (Al Sufouh).

RTA will install cycle racks at every tram station, with capacity for between 8 to 16 bicycles. Each station will also have parking drop off areas for taxis and private vehicles.

Dubai Tram will incorporate a connection to two Metro stations - Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lakes Towers – as well as the Monorail at Palm Jumeirah.

The two networks will connect through footbridges at both the stations for a smooth and seamless interchange of passengers between the two systems. The tram will also link with the Palm Jumeirah Monorail.

A fleet of 11 trams will operate in phase one of the project that will stretch for 10.6km from Al Sufouh to Dubai Marina.

Moving at an average commercial speed of 21.44km/h and achieving a maximum speed of 50km/h, the trams will make a round trip in 39 minutes.

Testing for the tram has already begun, and is due to begin operations in November 2014.

The RTA have said that the trams will operate from Saturday to Thursday, running every eight minutes between 5am and 7am and every seven and half minutes between 7am and 10am.

From 10am to 8pm the trams will run every six minutes, stopping at each station for an average of 30 seconds. Between 8pm and 1am the frequency will return to every eight minutes.

On Fridays trams will arrive every 10 minutes from 5am to 1pm, every seven and a half minutes from 1pm to 6pm, every six minutes between 6pm and 8pm, every eight minutes between 8pm and 11pm, and every 10 minutes from 11pm to 1am.

