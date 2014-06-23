Dubai Tram project 93% complete, says RTA chief

The Dubai Tram project is 93% complete, according to Mattar Al Tayer, chairman and executive director of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

He also revealed the completion rate of the tram's depot has exceeded 92 percent, with all works in the maintenance and storage facility expected to be completed in August.

Al Tayer added that the completion rate in the tram's stations is currently hovering around 91 percent.

Al Tayer made the statement during a site tour of the project that included the depot, stations and footbridges during which he was accompanied by Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, acting CEO of Rail Agency and a host of directors and engineers from the Rail Agency and the project contractor.

During the tour, Al Tayer inspected the work progress in various sites of the project, particularly bridges, stations and completion rates in various components of the development, which is progressing according to its November completion date.

The depot comprises 11 environment-friendly buildings, and has a capacity to accommodate 25 trains. The facility includes a control centre for the rail operations which verifies the safety of doors, brakes and motors of each train in addition to air-conditioners along with other sophisticated ancillary electronic systems, maintenance workshops and washing and cleaning workshops.

Al Tayer also inspected work progress on the 11 tram stations spanning activity centres and population density areas along the tramway where he inspected the final finishing works and the automated door technology used in passenger platforms which are synchronized with the opening and closing mechanism of the tram's doors.

The system, which is considered the first of its kind in trams worldwide, provides highly convenient, safe and secure environment for passengers, and maintains the efficiency of the air-conditioning system of the interiors of stations and coaches by protecting it from the impact of external climatic conditions.

He also inspected the four footbridges associated with the project which are covered, air-conditioned and fitted with lifts and escalators.

The bridges boast of an urban design theme consistent with the design of the tram carriages and stations as well as the residential units in the neighborhood, besides offering high-level convenience to users through the installation of lifts and slipways that meet the needs of the disabled and elderly.

And Al Tayer inspected the progress of road works in the vicinity of the tram project as well as pedestrian crossings, and the rail separating the tram from pedestrians throughout the tramway. He directed officials to attach paramount attention to the traffic safety aspect, particularly the management of the overlapping traffic movement of vehicles and the tram in order to explain the security aspects to all road users, be it pedestrians, tram riders or motorists.