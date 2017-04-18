Dubai TV station said to be closing down

Staff at BinHendi-owned free-to-air City7 say operations are ceasing soon

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 18 April 2017 4:07 PM

Dubai-based TV station City7 is reportedly closing because of the slowdown in the market.

Staff at the privately owned free-to-air channel told the Associated Press that operations were ceasing soon.

City7 is owned by BinHendi Enterprises, which also has interests in fashion, trading, hospitality and retail. According to AP, there was no official statement from the owners.

It is the latest blow to the media industry in the GCC which has been hit hard by the impact of low oil prices on the economy.

Last year, Dubai newspaper 7Days closed down while it was reportedly earlier this week that the Abu Dhabi-based The National is cutting jobs.

Related:

Stories

UAE radio stations relaunched after closure

Big job losses reported at Abu Dhabi's The National

BinHendi planning further investment in City7 TV

Mohi-Din BinHendi interview: King of retail

Companies

BinHendi Enterprises

Also in Media

UAE billionaire to invest $150m in India's 'biggest movie'

UAE firms to increase MENA digital investments by 25% - research

Also in UAE

RAK Properties to raise $1.36bn to fund new projects

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is not on hold, says TDIC CEO

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The art of social media influencing

The art of social media influencing

As social media influencers increasingly demand attention in...

Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

If you’re not advertising online these days, you’re not advertising...

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's leaders have historically courted public opinion...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking