Dubai and UAE could hit 47 degrees over the weekend

The relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early tomorrow morning
The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology is warning of very high temperatures over the weekend, peaking at between 45 and 47 degrees across the country.
In its forecast, the NCMS says it will be partly cloudy and hazy at times over some areas, with clouds forming over the eastern mounts by the afternoon. Light to moderate winds in general may freshen at times during the daytime over some exposed areas. The relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early tomorrow morning over some coastal western areas with a probability of mist formation.
The outlook for the next 48 hours is for it to remain very hot, partly cloudy and hazy at times over some areas, with a chance of some convective clouds developing over the eastern and the southern areas by afternoon.
Light to moderate winds with blowing dust. The relative humidity will increase during night and early morning over some coastal western areas. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate in the Sea of Oman, becoming rough at times towards the north.
