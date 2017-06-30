Dubai and UAE could hit 47 degrees over the weekend

The relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early tomorrow morning

By WAM
  • Friday, 30 June 2017 12:56 PM

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology is warning of very high temperatures over the weekend, peaking at between 45 and 47 degrees across the country.

In its forecast, the NCMS says it will be partly cloudy and hazy at times over some areas, with clouds forming over the eastern mounts by the afternoon. Light to moderate winds in general may freshen at times during the daytime over some exposed areas. The relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early tomorrow morning over some coastal western areas with a probability of mist formation.

The outlook for the next 48 hours is for it to remain very hot, partly cloudy and hazy at times over some areas, with a chance of some convective clouds developing over the eastern and the southern areas by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds with blowing dust. The relative humidity will increase during night and early morning over some coastal western areas. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate in the Sea of Oman, becoming rough at times towards the north.

Related:

Stories

Dubai won't see its temperature cross 50 degrees, says NCMS

UAE temperature soars to over 50 degrees

Relative humidity to increase during night and early morning, says NCMS

UAE's June temperatures to rise about 3 degrees on May

UAE motorists warned as NCMS forecasts weekend dust cloud

Also in UAE

UAE's new traffic fines come into effect on July 1

Trump travel ban goes into effect amid new court challenge

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Startup Academy: How to fund your startup

Startup Academy: How to fund your startup

Debate at the latest Arabian Business Startup Academy revealed...

The UAE is becoming more comfortable telling the world what it is thinking

The UAE is becoming more comfortable telling the world what it is thinking

The story of the country over the past 10 years helps explain...

Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Investor interest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) has...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking