Dubai unveils floating wheelchairs for beachgoers with special needs

New floating wheelchairs, launched by Dubai Municipality at Al Mamzar and Jumeirah, will give the full beach experience for those with special needs, or who cannot swim.

The Dubai authority has unveiled 15 of the ‘swimming wheelchairs’ to help people of all ages with disabilities enjoy the water.

The chairs, which were imported from France at a cost of AED9,000 ($2,450) each, were selected after a market study by the Dubai authority.

“Dubai is the first Arab city that provides this facility for people with special needs,” Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said.

“The move comes as part of the civic body’s keenness to achieve the strategic goal of Dubai Government to be one of the most friendly cities in the world for people with special needs by 2020 through the initiative ‘My Community: A City for Everyone’, launched by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council,” he added.

Lootah said a dedicated team of lifeguards and trainers will be on hand for safety and guidance.

The chairs will be free to use and a booking system will be rolled out soon through the city’s toll-free number, 800900, so users won’t have to wait to use them.