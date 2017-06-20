Dubai unveils plan for world's first Endowment Park

Project will include date packing factory to deliver food to needy members of UAE's community

Dubai, which is renowned for interweaving innovation into its economic, commercial and cultural goals, is turning its focus to charity.

The city is working on the establishment of the first collective-endowment park in the world which will include a not-for-profit date-packing factory, a statement said.

The Endowment Park project will be established by Dubai Municipality & Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC).

The Endowment Park will be established with the UAE community donating the palm trees, which in turn will become an agricultural endowment, the statement said.

The park, which will be located next to Mushrif Park and will be spread over an area of 15 hectares, aims to open the doors of sustainable charity to all Dubai residents, it added.

The project will also include a date-packing factory, which will allocate its entire production towards the needy members within the UAE community. The project has an expected annual production capacity of around 150 tonnes of dates.

The endowment park concept is derived from a 125-year old custom originating from the Hatta region in UAE, which had the social custom of endowing palms by traditionally donating the proceeds into charity and favouring the needy members of the community.

During the second half of 2017, Dubai Municipality said it will launch the invitation to donate towards the palms endowment for the park as soon as the infrastructure is completed on the project.

In December 2016, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, declared 2017 as the Year of Giving.

