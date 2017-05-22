Dubai urges market vendors not to hike prices in Ramadan

Inspections carried out after the UAE said it received more than 100 complaints a day about prices increases last Ramadan

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 22 May 2017 4:23 PM
(AFP/Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

Officials from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy is urging market vendors in the emirate not to hike prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

Inspectors visited the Deira Fish Market as part of meeting vendors to ensure fair prices of essential foods during the holy month, a statement said.

The inspections come after the UAE said it received more than 100 complaints per day from consumers about the rising prices of foodstuffs during Ramadan in 2016.

Now, fish sellers are being reminded about the importance of adhering to price lists and meeting customer needs.

Ahmad Al Awadi, director of Commercial Control in CCCP, said: “During such visits we make sure that merchants comply with the requirements of Dubai Economy. Those who sell fish or frozen meant should display the item description and prices in Arabic, in addition to any foreign language.

"It will avoid price manipulation, particularly during Ramadan when such products are in high demand,” Al Awadi said, adding: “We met with a number of traders in the fish market, upholding the spirit of partnership we maintain with the private sector. We will continue to visit markets to encourage transparency and impartiality in merchant-consumer relations and eliminate any chance of unhealthy practices.”

The CCCP said that trader response to such campaigns have been "largely positive".

The public is urged to report any price increase or malpractice by calling Ahlan Dubai on 600 54 5555 or tweeting on @Dubai_consumer.

