Dubai World Cup to go ahead

There had been fears thunderstorms and rain would force organisers to cancel the richest horse race in the world

  • Saturday, 25 March 2017 1:21 PM
Richard Mullen riding Town's History on his way to winning the Jafza race during Dubai World Cup Carnival second meeting at Meydan on January 12, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images)

Dubai World Cup, the richest horse race in the world, is set to go ahead today, despite thunderstorms.

Gates to the Meydan Racecourse opened at midday and organisers said currently no races have been cancelled. The live concert by Sia also is still scheduled to go ahead.

There had been concerns that several days of heavy rain had made the track too wet but Alexander Thompson, a horse rider who said he worked for Meydan and Dubai Racing Club, tweeted that the track had "handled the rain well".

Some of the entertainment, including the annual Meydan Style Stakes fashion competition, has been moved indoors.

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to subside during the afternoon, although it will remain cloudy.

Poor weather forced several other events this weekend to be cancelled, including the Desert Warrior Challenge in Ajman and the Street Market DXB at Dubai Creek.

The RTA also has issued warnings in regards to traffic around the Meydan Racecourse. On Twitter, it warned locals to expect delays on the roads close to Meydan Street, adding that it advises race fans to head to the event before 3pm to beat the rush.

It said it will provide 4,000 taxis, including limousines, to help carry people to Meydan and will provide around 6,400 parking spaces for cardholders and visitors.

In another tweet, the RTA said it will supply 50 buses from Meydan to Burj Khalifa and City Centre Metro Stations during the event and another 100 to ferry fans from the parking areas.

The Dubai World Cup features a nine-race card offering $30 million across six Group 1 and three Group 2 races on turf and dirt.

