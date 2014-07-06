Dubizzle removes inflated World Cup tickets for sale

Currently two tickets for Germany vs Brazil on sale for AED10,000 ($2,722).

By Neil Halligan
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 2:28 PM

Dubizzle, the Dubai-based classifieds website, has taken down online adverts selling tickets for the FIFA World Cup at marked up prices, according to a report by 7Days newspaper.

The trading website has removed a number of adverts posted by people in the UAE at prices that were up to triple their face value.

Speaking to 7Days, Dubizzle said they have a team working to monitor the sale of tickets on the website.

Head of operations at Dubizzle, Ibrahim Seksek, said: “If we detect any illegal activity we are quick to delete the ad and warn the user.”

The newspaper found a number of tickets for sale at inflated prices, including a ticket for the semi-final on Wednesday for AED19,000, which has a face value of AED2,422. The British seller told the newspaper that he got the ticket from a friend, but couldn’t go because he “just had throat surgery”. Despite the price, he said people were interested.

Another Indian-Malaysian expat sold two tickets for AED24,000 (face value AED 1,614), having acquired them through a friend who works for the Asian Football Confederation.

The posting of adverts for World Cup tickets continues, however, with one going live this morning on Dubizzle offering two World Cup semi final tickets for the Brazil vs Germany match in Sao Paolo on 9th July. The price on the tickets is AED10,000  – twice the face value for a category one ticket (AED2,424).

FIFA have a ticketing system that allows fans to sell on tickets they have purchased for the same price.

Posted by: Robin Van Son Monday, 7 July 2014 12:20 PM[UAE] - UAE

Sincerely wish and pray that the greedy people trying to sell these tickets are left with them.

