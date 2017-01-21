Dutch dredging firm in frame for $509m Oman port project

Royal Boskalis Westminster receives letter of intent to award a contract for the development of the port of Duqm in Oman

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 21 January 2017 11:11 AM

Dutch dredging firm Royal Boskalis Westminster has said it has received a letter of intent to award a contract for the development of the port of Duqm in Oman.

The contract with a value of about EUR480 million ($509.9 million) will be awarded by Special Economic Zone Authority Duqm (Sezad), the company said in a statement.

The contract includes the engineering, design, procurement and construction of a bulk liquid berth terminal. The Port of Duqm is a an existing strategic dry dock and industrial free trade zone located in the Al Wusta Region between Muscat and Salalah and has been designated as a Special Economic Zone.

Various dredging & civil activities will be executed under the responsibility of Boskalis, including the deepening of the port basin to a depth of 18 metres, reclamation of new land, the construction of a quay wall with a length of 1km, a double berth jetty island and stone revetment.

The design activities of the project are due to commence in the coming weeks and equipment will be mobilized mid-2017. The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

