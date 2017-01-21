Dutch dredging firm in frame for $509m Oman port project

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Royal Boskalis Westminster receives letter of intent to award a contract for the development of the port of Duqm in Oman
Dutch dredging firm Royal Boskalis Westminster has said it has received a letter of intent to award a contract for the development of the port of Duqm in Oman.
The contract with a value of about EUR480 million ($509.9 million) will be awarded by Special Economic Zone Authority Duqm (Sezad), the company said in a statement.
The contract includes the engineering, design, procurement and construction of a bulk liquid berth terminal. The Port of Duqm is a an existing strategic dry dock and industrial free trade zone located in the Al Wusta Region between Muscat and Salalah and has been designated as a Special Economic Zone.
Various dredging & civil activities will be executed under the responsibility of Boskalis, including the deepening of the port basin to a depth of 18 metres, reclamation of new land, the construction of a quay wall with a length of 1km, a double berth jetty island and stone revetment.
The design activities of the project are due to commence in the coming weeks and equipment will be mobilized mid-2017. The project is expected to be completed in 2020.
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
This is a welcome addition.
However, in my experience the Careem Kids drivers all too often do not have the seat pre-installed upon arrival... more
Elderly out of touch clerics making rulings to potentially close (or severely restrict) cinemas and public singing to a population of 31 Million, 16 million... moreTuesday, 17 January 2017 1:08 PM - Fentoni
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
In many professional organizations, workload analysis is one of the most closely monitored metrics. There is nothing nebulous about workload analysis and... moreWednesday, 11 January 2017 1:10 PM - Srinivas R
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules