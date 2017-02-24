DXB's $1.2bn Concourse D serves 16.6m passengers in year 1

Final major piece of infrastructure at Dubai International Airport will mark its first anniversary on Friday

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 24 February 2017 2:42 AM

Concourse D at Dubai International Airport has served more than 16.6 million passengers during its first year of operations.

Concourse D, which represents the final major piece of infrastructure to be built at the airport as part of the $7.8 billion 2020 programme, marks its first anniversary on February 24.

The $1.2 billion facility became the home of 60 international airlines that operate into Terminal 1 and connect it to 90 destinations around the world. It increased the annual capacity of the airport from 75 million passengers to 90 million passengers, a statement said.

“Concourse D is the outcome of a well-designed and meticulously planned project that was built around the evolving needs and expectations of our customers – the hundreds of thousands of passengers that pass through our airport every day,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airports; president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman and CEO of Emirates Group.

“After a successful first year of operations, it is very clear that Concourse D has achieved its goal of delighting our passengers and our business partners.”

During the first year of its operations, Concourse D handled 115,118 flights and welcomed an estimated 16,686,272 passengers from destinations across six continents.

The new concourse has delivered an upgraded lounge experience with nine lounges spread over 6,926 sq m, including five airline lounges (British Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, SkyTeam) a new Al Majlis lounge, two Dubai International Hotel lounges and a Marhaba VIP lounge. 

Concourse D also offers more than 3600 sq m of food and beverage options – including celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s The Kitchen and the first Pret a Manger to operate in a Middle Eastern airport.

Dubai Duty Free also has a total of 175 vendor installations in Concourse D spread over an area of 7,000 sq m, the statement added.

