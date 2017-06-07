E-commerce site letstango invests in revamp

Letstango.com, a UAE-based e-commerce site, has announced a ‘multi-million dollar’ investment directed towards revamping its website.

The money will be spent on moving to a new Oracle technology platform and a new design that will make browsing easier.

The site, now in its fourth year of operations, is focused on electronics and will also have more products added to it, according to a statement.

The site’s operations manager is Alex Tchablakian, whose family set up CompuME, the UAE’s first ‘big box’ standalone electronics retailer.

“We are so proud of what ‘letstango.com’ has achieved in the last four years, which has skilfully positioned us as a leading online store for the Middle East region. E-commerce in the UAE is rapidly thriving and we are confident in being part of this momentum,” said Tchablakian,

The revamp comes on the back of Amazon’s takeover of Souq and Jadopado’s closure following its acquisition by Mohamed Alabbar’s tech investment vehicle. Noon, Alabbar’s planned e-commerce venture, is still awaiting a firm launch date.