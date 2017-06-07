E-commerce site letstango invests in revamp

The money will be spent on moving to a new Oracle technology platform and a new design that will make browsing easier

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 7 June 2017 3:59 PM
Letstango.com, a UAE-based e-commerce site, has announced a ‘multi-million dollar’ investment directed towards revamping its website.

Letstango.com, a UAE-based e-commerce site, has announced a ‘multi-million dollar’ investment directed towards revamping its website.

Letstango.com, a UAE-based e-commerce site, has announced a ‘multi-million dollar’ investment directed towards revamping its website.

The money will be spent on moving to a new Oracle technology platform and a new design that will make browsing easier.

The site, now in its fourth year of operations, is focused on electronics and will also have more products added to it, according to a statement.

The site’s operations manager is Alex Tchablakian, whose family set up CompuME, the UAE’s first ‘big box’ standalone electronics retailer.

“We are so proud of what ‘letstango.com’ has achieved in the last four years, which has skilfully positioned us as a leading online store for the Middle East region. E-commerce in the UAE is rapidly thriving and we are confident in being part of this momentum,” said Tchablakian,

The revamp comes on the back of Amazon’s takeover of Souq and Jadopado’s closure following its acquisition by Mohamed Alabbar’s tech investment vehicle. Noon, Alabbar’s planned e-commerce venture, is still awaiting a firm launch date.

Related:

Stories

Nominations open for Arabian Business StartUp Awards 2017

Saudi Telecom to form $500m venture capital fund

UAE remains MENA's top start-up hub

Dubai SME and property developer launch AED1m entrepreneur prize

Also in UAE

Dubai launches scheme to turn smartphone into passport

Kuwait's emir holds talks with UAE over Qatar dispute

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Features & Analysis
A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

Virtue and Vice: The world according to Shane Smith

Virtue and Vice: The world according to Shane Smith

Vice Media co-founder and chief executive Shane Smith set a new...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 16
    Dubai's Alabbar hit a nerve with residents

    Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... more

    Friday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking