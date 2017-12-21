UAE's Amanat inks deal to up stake in education provider

Investment firm buys extra 5% interest in Taaleem Holdings for $14m
By Staff writer
Thu 21 Dec 2017 01:10 PM

Amanat Holdings on Thursday announced that it has increased its stake in Taaleem Holdings, one of the UAE’s largest providers of K-12 primary and secondary education, to 21.7 percent.

The GCC’s largest investment company solely focused on healthcare and education said the deal was worth AED52 million ($14.16 million).

In April 2016, Amanat acquired a 16.34 percent stake in Taaleem Holdings, for AED146 million and the new investment makes Amanat the largest shareholder in Taaleem.

Taaleem Holdings currently operates 10 facilities - seven schools and three nurseries - in the UAE and has a capacity of 11,000 students with current enrolment figures of around 9,000 students. 

It offers premium education across multiple curricula, including British, American and International Baccalaureate, as well as a multi-lingual early childhood programme.

Hamad Al Shamsi, chairman of Amanat Holdings, said: “Today, I am delighted that we are further strengthening this partnership through acquiring a bigger stake in Taaleem and I look forward to exploring the next potential growth opportunities together.
"Taaleem Holdings was our first investment in the education sector in the UAE, and we were always keen on increasing our stake in it at the right price as we firmly believed in its model and positioning.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Now you can get a drone flying qualification in Dubai

Now you can get a drone flying qualification in Dubai

14 Dec 2017
Education
Dubai's Amanat eyes $490m spend on healthcare, education

Dubai's Amanat eyes $490m spend on healthcare, education

12 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
UAE's Manazel inks deal to explore specialist autism school

UAE's Manazel inks deal to explore specialist autism school

11 Dec 2017
Education
GEMS Education revenues, enrolment rise in 2017

GEMS Education revenues, enrolment rise in 2017

05 Dec 2017
Education
Bahrain's GFH inks deal to sell part of schools portfolio

Bahrain's GFH inks deal to sell part of schools portfolio

04 Dec 2017
Education
GEMS students form world's largest human waving flag

GEMS students form world's largest human waving flag

29 Nov 2017
Education
Dubai needs over 200,000 additional school seats by 2027

Dubai needs over 200,000 additional school seats by 2027

26 Nov 2017
Education
Dubai Investments leads deal for 2,200-student college campus

Dubai Investments leads deal for 2,200-student college campus

25 Nov 2017
Education
New eco-friendly Dubai school to feature biodome

New eco-friendly Dubai school to feature biodome

14 Nov 2017
Education
UAE investment firm Amanat names new chairman, MD

UAE investment firm Amanat names new chairman, MD

23 Nov 2017
Banking & Finance