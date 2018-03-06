UAE investment firm buys stake in Abu Dhabi University

Amanat Holdings says it has acquired 35% stake in holding company of university
Hamad Abdullah Al Shamsi, chairman of Amanat.
By Staff writer
Tue 06 Mar 2018 01:57 PM

Amanat Holdings, the investment company focused on healthcare and education, has announced that it has acquired a 35 percent interest in Abu Dhabi University Holding Company (ADUHC).

ADUHC operates in the private higher education field in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, with recent expansion to Dubai and Al Dhafra Region, a statement said.

It added that the partnership with Amanat reflects the growth ambitions of ADUHC along with its portfolio organisations which include Khawarizmi International College, Knowledge Group, Khawarizmi Training Solutions, Summit Career Management Services, AIM Events and Fortune Properties.

It has 7,500 students enrolled in its higher education institutions across the UAE, and has trained over 170,000 individuals through its training solutions companies.

Hamad Abdullah Al Shamsi, chairman of Amanat, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with ADUHC as our partners in higher education in the UAE. This move strategically complements our K-12 platform, and confirms Amanat’s emphasis on the growing GCC education sector by creating a unique and complementary portfolio of quality institutions. We are committed to investing in the things that we believe matter most which are healthcare and education.”

“We welcome this investment which demonstrates a shared belief in, and commitment to, what we are doing,” added Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, chairman of ADUHC. “We value the expertise of Amanat in the education sector and anticipate their strategic input.”

