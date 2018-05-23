New UAE visa law will help build 'knowledge-based economy', says AUS

Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah hails 'landmark' move to benefit the UAE's education sector
By Lubna Hamdan
Wed 23 May 2018 01:58 PM

The UAE’s new ten-year visa will help it build a knowledge-based economy, according to the chancellor of the American University of Sharjah.

Dr. Björn Kjerfve called the move a ‘landmark’ with significant benefits for the UAE’s education sector.

“This is a landmark in the UAE’s visa system, which will have a great impact on all sectors including expatriate students and graduates…. We expect the announcement will improve the future of students residing and settling in the country, and will support the country’s investment in building a knowledge based economy,” he said.

The visa will be made available to investors and specialists in medical, scientific, research and technical fields, as well as scientists, innovators and ‘exceptional’ students. However, it is not yet clear if teachers and professors are included in the category.

Lance E. de Masi, president of the American University in Dubai, believes academic talent will be counted in to ultimately improve the industry.

“I trust that professors and students are included under the provisions of the law, as the attraction of top-tier academic talent, especially as researchers, and the facilitation of graduates' giving back to society following completion of their studies would be encouraged through inclusion of the academic community under the new regulation,” he said.

De Masi said the new law is part of the UAE’s plan to boost its business environment.

“Overall, I believe the new law has the potential to put real "teeth" in the UAE's strategy for innovation, including a bolstering of entrepreneurial activity. I think this law must be viewed within the context of the leadership's overall efforts to enhance societal sustainability through the retention of productive human capital and competitiveness. This is another "first" by the UAE and is in itself a reflection of the country's openness to new ideas and approaches in support of future prosperity,” he said.

The ten-year visa was announced alongside the new ownership law, allowing 100% possession of companies in the country, which was previously limited to freezones.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Sheikh Mohammed launches UAE Platform for Scientific Laboratories

Sheikh Mohammed launches UAE Platform for Scientific Laboratories

22 May 2018
Technology
Dubai launches policy to encourage pupils to lead healthy lifestyle

Dubai launches policy to encourage pupils to lead healthy lifestyle

23 Apr 2018
Healthcare
UAE Space Agency reviews design of MeznSat 3U CubeSat satellite

UAE Space Agency reviews design of MeznSat 3U CubeSat satellite

17 May 2018
Technology
Saudi education sector set to expand to $12bn market by 2023

Saudi education sector set to expand to $12bn market by 2023

17 May 2018
Education
Dubai's GEMS Education said to choose London IPO over stake sale

Dubai's GEMS Education said to choose London IPO over stake sale

15 May 2018
Education
UAE's education sector to grow to $7.1bn by 2023

UAE's education sector to grow to $7.1bn by 2023

14 May 2018
Education
Revealed: how new Jeddah business school will look

Revealed: how new Jeddah business school will look

08 May 2018
Construction
Emirati dialect turned into database to detect disorders

Emirati dialect turned into database to detect disorders

02 May 2018
Culture & Society
DP World ties up with Dutch university to develop future leaders

DP World ties up with Dutch university to develop future leaders

03 May 2018
Education
Huge new Dubai student housing project set for 2020 completion

Huge new Dubai student housing project set for 2020 completion

23 Apr 2018
Education