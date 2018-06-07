UAE universities on the rise in new global ranking

United Arab Emirates University and the American University of Sharjah announce jump in QS World University Rankings 2019

The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has jumped 40 places in the QS World University Rankings 2019.

UAEU said in a statement that it is now ranked 350th globally and is among the top 35 percent percent higher education institutions in the world.

Professor Mohamed Albaili, Vice Chancellor of UAEU, said: "UAEU’s move up the rankings shows that the university is attaining regional and global eminence by conducting cutting-edge research in areas of strategic difference to the region and the world.

"Our aspiration to be 'the University of the Future' in the UAE stems from being the flagship higher education institute in the UAE, which contributes to the UAE government’s efforts towards realizing the UAE Vision 2021,” he said.

He added that the university, which ranks fifth best in the Arab world, will continue its pursuit to be among the world’s best 200 universities.

The QS World University Rankings 2019 uses six metrics where universities performance are evaluated according to its academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

The 2019 rankings show that UAEU has enhanced its academic reputation and employer reputation.

Founded in 1976 by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAEU is a research-intensive university enrolling about 14,000 Emirati and international students.

As the UAE’s flagship university, UAEU offers a full range of accredited graduate and undergraduate programs through nine colleges - Business and Economics; Education; Engineering; Food and Agriculture; Humanities and Social Sciences; IT; Law; Medicine and Health Sciences; and Science.

The university has also established research centres of strategic importance to the country and the region which are advancing knowledge in critical areas ranging from water resources to cancer treatments.

Separately, the American University of Sharjah (AUS) said it has achieved its highest place ever in the QS World University Rankings, jumping to 376th.

The QS World University Rankings analyse more than 4,300 institutions.