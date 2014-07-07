Egypt's Sisi says he wishes Al Jazeera trio were deported, not tried

President said the verdict "had very negative effects".

By Reuters
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 9:44 AM

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi said he wished the imprisoned Al Jazeera journalists, convicted of aiding "a terrorist group", had been deported and not put on trial, a newspaper reported on Monday.

Sisi's comments sparked hope for the family of Australian reporter Peter Greste who, along with colleagues Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, was jailed last month for 10 years.

Sisi was quoted by Egypt's Al-Masry Al-Youm private newspaper as saying the verdict "had very negative effects".

"I wished they were deported right after they were arrested instead of getting put on trial," Sisi added during a meeting with local journalists on Sunday.

Sisi's initial reaction to the ruling was that he would not interfere in court verdicts. Monday's comments could be a hint he might use his presidential power to pardon the journalists, who still have a chance to appeal against the verdict in a higher court.

Peter Greste's brother, Andrew, said he was heartened by the comments.

"I'm sure images of Peter in the cage in the court are not images Egypt really wants distributed around the world," Andrew Greste told reporters in Brisbane. "And the publicity they're getting out of this I'm sure is not the publicity any country would want."

Peter Greste, Al Jazeera English Cairo bureau chief Fahmy, a dual Canadian-Egyptian citizen, and Egyptian network producer Mohamed were detained in December.

It was unclear how Mohamed could be deported. Sisi, in his reported comments, did not specify the journalists by nationality or name.

The three were convicted of aiding a terrorist group - a reference to ousted president Mohamed Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood group - by broadcasting lies that harmed national security and supplying money, equipment and information to a group of Egyptians.

Egypt has banned the Brotherhood and declared it a terrorist organisation.

Andrew Greste said he was not sure if the comments would lead to a resolution.

"I'd like to think that there's things happening at all levels ... and everyone can talk about it and seek an amicable solution," he said.

Former army chief Sisi last year orchestrated the ouster of Mursi, a senior Muslim Brotherhood member, in reaction to mass protests against his rule.

Mursi's removal was followed by a security crackdown on Islamist activists and some media outlets, including the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network.

Al Jazeera, whose Qatari owners back the Brotherhood and have been at odds with Egypt's leadership, said the court ruling defied "logic, sense and any semblance of justice".

Washington had described the sentences as "chilling" and "draconian" and Britain, whose ambassador attended the ruling hearing, summoned the Egyptian ambassador to protest.

Related:

Stories

Egypt president says will not interfere in Al Jazeera rulings

Egypt defends itself at UN amid outcry over jailing of journalists

Australia summons Egyptian diplomat to protest over journalist's jailing

UK summons Egyptian envoy over jailed Al Jazeera journalists

Egypt court jails Al Jazeera journalists for 7-10 years

Australian PM lobbies for Al Jazeera journalist's release

Egypt court sets date for ruling on Al Jazeera journalists

Videos

Kerry makes surprise visit to Egypt

Kerry makes surprise visit to Egypt

Companies

Al Jazeera Group

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: leo50 Tuesday, 8 July 2014 1:27 PM[UAE] - United Arab Emirates

a good opportunity for a Ramadan pardon?

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking