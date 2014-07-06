Egyptian arrest for having bullet on Kuwaiti plane

The man claimed he found the bullet on a street and wanted to take it to Egypt in his suitcase as a souvenir

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 4:13 PM
Photo for illustrative purpose only (Getty Images)

An Egyptian man has been arrested in Kuwait for attempting to fly with a bullet in his suitcase, Kuwait Times has reported.

Security machines detected the bullet.

The man told officers he had found it on the street and wanted to take it home as a souvenir.

He was charged with possessing ammunition.

