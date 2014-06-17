Egyptian PM Mehleb sworn in

Ibrahim Mehleb will lead the new Egyptian gov’t after elections saw former army chief Abdel Fattah Al Sisi voted President

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 17 June 2014 9:40 AM

Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb was sworn in as head of a new government on Tuesday, in a ceremony overseen by President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

Mehleb's cabinet, including newly appointed Investment Minister Ashraf Salman and International Cooperation Minister Naglaa El Ahwany, was due to take the oath shortly afterwards.

Most other key economic and security ministers kept their jobs in Mehleb's limited reshuffle, which came after the president re-appointed the premier last week following his presidential inauguration.

Related:

Stories

Egypt court sets date for ruling on Al Jazeera journalists

Egypt court jails leading anti-Mubarak activist to 15 years

Egypt's government about to resign after Sisi inauguration

Egypt's Sisi takes office to cool reception from West

Egypt, UAE choose army-linked company to build wheat silos

Egypt aims to raise $1bn through investment fund to support tourism

States not part of Egypt donor event "have no future place among us" - Saudi king

Galleries
Egypt's political divide continues

Egypt's political divide continues

Videos

Egyptians hopeful for their new president

Egyptians hopeful for their new president

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking