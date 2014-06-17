Egyptian PM Mehleb sworn in

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Ibrahim Mehleb will lead the new Egyptian gov’t after elections saw former army chief Abdel Fattah Al Sisi voted President
Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb was sworn in as head of a new government on Tuesday, in a ceremony overseen by President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.
Mehleb's cabinet, including newly appointed Investment Minister Ashraf Salman and International Cooperation Minister Naglaa El Ahwany, was due to take the oath shortly afterwards.
Most other key economic and security ministers kept their jobs in Mehleb's limited reshuffle, which came after the president re-appointed the premier last week following his presidential inauguration.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules