Electronic labour cards introduced by UAE

The UAE's Ministry of Labour has announced it is replacing old plastic labour cards and employment contracts with electronic ones from Sunday, according to the decision issued by Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Labour.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the ministry's headquarters in Dubai where Humaid bin Dimas Al Suwaidi, assistant undersecretary for labour affairs, said: "The ministry stopped issuing plastic cards and paper contracts earlier this month as a testing phase to determine and overcome any obstacles to implement the decision which goes into effect as scheduled on July 13th."

"Plastic Labour cards due for renewal after July 13 will be determined to apply to these new measures and be replaced with electronic permits that are valid for two years," he said.

The move comes as a step towards e-transformation in MOL's provided services, which is part of commitment towards the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide high-quality services to customers, meet their desires and achieve their satisfaction.

The ministry issues an average of 3 million new/renewed labour cards annually.