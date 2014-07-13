Electronic labour cards introduced by UAE

Plastic labour cards and contracts being replaced with electronic ones from Sunday, says Ministry of Labour

By Helen Gaskell
  • Sunday, 13 July 2014 1:44 PM
Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Labour issed the decision for labour cards to be electronic.

Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Labour issed the decision for labour cards to be electronic.

The UAE's Ministry of Labour has announced it is replacing old plastic labour cards and employment contracts with electronic ones from Sunday, according to the decision issued by Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Labour.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the ministry's headquarters in Dubai where Humaid bin Dimas Al Suwaidi, assistant undersecretary for labour affairs, said: "The ministry stopped issuing plastic cards and paper contracts earlier this month as a testing phase to determine and overcome any obstacles to implement the decision which goes into effect as scheduled on July 13th."

"Plastic Labour cards due for renewal after July 13 will be determined to apply to these new measures and be replaced with electronic permits that are valid for two years," he said.

The move comes as a step towards e-transformation in MOL's provided services, which is part of commitment towards the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide high-quality services to customers, meet their desires and achieve their satisfaction.

The ministry issues an average of 3 million new/renewed labour cards annually.

Related:

Stories

Calls for changes to Ramadan working hours

UAE announces reduced Ramadan hours for private sector

UAE midday work ban set to start on June 15

UAE business activity growth rebounds in June

UAE says to launch new contracts for domestic workers

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking