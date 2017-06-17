Emaar launches 360 virtual tours of Dubai hotels

Emaar Hospitality Group has introduced panoramic, 360 virtual tours of its hotels in Dubai.

The hospitality and leisure business of Emaar Properties said in a statement that the 360 virtual tours, captured in high-definition photographs and videos, offer visitors the opportunity to experience the hotel before they visit.

The 360 virtual tours cover properties under the premium luxury hotel and serviced residences brand, Address Hotels + Resorts, the upscale lifestyle hotel and serviced residences brand, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and the new contemporary mid-scale hotel and serviced residences brand, Rove Hotels.

Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “Introducing innovative digital experiences is part of our strategy to further enhance the guest experience. The 360 virtual tours open doors to the delightful and exceptional lifestyle offerings at our hotels, enabling visitors anywhere in the world to make informed decisions and plan their stay in vivid detail.”

To view, click on the hotel websites via www.addresshotels.com; www.vidahotels.com; and www.rovehotels.com.

The launch of the 360 virtual tours of all hotels is part of the ambitious digital transformation that Emaar Hospitality Group is bringing through several innovative initiatives.