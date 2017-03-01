Emaar launches new luxury Dubai lifestyle resort

Address Hotels + Resorts unveils Address Boulevard which has 196 rooms, 532 serviced apartments

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 1 March 2017 3:36 PM

Address Hotels + Resorts, the premium luxury hotel brand of Emaar Hospitality Group, on Wednesday unveiled its new city lifestyle resort, Address Boulevard.

Address Boulevard has 196 rooms including 116 deluxe rooms, 44 deluxe club Rooms, 28 one-bedroom suites, seven two-bedroom suites and a luxurious Presidential Suite.

In addition, there are 532 serviced apartments including duplexes and two penthouses, with short-term guests at the residences also guaranteed access to the hotel’s facilities. 

Chris Newman, chief operating officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “Address Boulevard is another statement on the ambition of Emaar Hospitality Group to set new industry standards.

"Address Boulevard is exceptional in all its facets – from the architecture to the interiors, the unobstructed views of iconic attractions, and our uncompromising approach to superior guest service.”

Within walking distance of The Dubai Mall, the world’s largest retail and entertainment destination, the hotel is located on the Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard. 

Newman added: “While the location and amenities will be a key draw for visitors from across the globe, the value proposition and lifestyle choices offered by Address Boulevard ensure its credentials as a first-choice for discerning guests."

One of the distinguishing features of the property is the art installations that define the hotel’s interiors. A total of 48 artists and 251 pieces of art include 3D maps of Dubai and a 46-piece bespoke collection of chandeliers.

The signature dining space, The Restaurant at Address, simulates the experience of a luxurious European apartment of a well-travelled family in the 1920s, a statement said.

As well as Dubai, Address Hotels + Resorts has also marked its entry into international markets through three hotels and four serviced residences in Turkey, Bahrain and Egypt.

The company has a roster of 18 upcoming hotels and 16 serviced residences in the UAE – in Dubai and Fujairah - as well as in international markets including Egypt, Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Related:

Stories

Emaar to launch phase 2 of Downtown Dubai project

Emaar unveils new homes offering 'bespoke island lifestyle'

Dubai's Emaar says to reopen fire-hit The Address hotel by year-end

Emaar to recover $332m for New Year's Eve hotel fire insurance claim

Galleries
In pictures: Emaar's groundbreaking ceremony held for 'The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour' project

In pictures: Emaar's groundbreaking ceremony held for 'The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour' project

Companies

Emaar Properties - UAE

The Address Hotels and Resorts

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Iconic Dubai luxury hotel gets new boss

New luxury Doha hotel set for Q2 soft opening

Also in UAE

Dubai South finds place in world's best 5 communities

24-carat gold menu is introduced in Dubai

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking