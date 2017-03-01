Emaar launches new luxury Dubai lifestyle resort

Address Hotels + Resorts, the premium luxury hotel brand of Emaar Hospitality Group, on Wednesday unveiled its new city lifestyle resort, Address Boulevard.

Address Boulevard has 196 rooms including 116 deluxe rooms, 44 deluxe club Rooms, 28 one-bedroom suites, seven two-bedroom suites and a luxurious Presidential Suite.

In addition, there are 532 serviced apartments including duplexes and two penthouses, with short-term guests at the residences also guaranteed access to the hotel’s facilities.

Chris Newman, chief operating officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “Address Boulevard is another statement on the ambition of Emaar Hospitality Group to set new industry standards.

"Address Boulevard is exceptional in all its facets – from the architecture to the interiors, the unobstructed views of iconic attractions, and our uncompromising approach to superior guest service.”

Within walking distance of The Dubai Mall, the world’s largest retail and entertainment destination, the hotel is located on the Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

Newman added: “While the location and amenities will be a key draw for visitors from across the globe, the value proposition and lifestyle choices offered by Address Boulevard ensure its credentials as a first-choice for discerning guests."

One of the distinguishing features of the property is the art installations that define the hotel’s interiors. A total of 48 artists and 251 pieces of art include 3D maps of Dubai and a 46-piece bespoke collection of chandeliers.

The signature dining space, The Restaurant at Address, simulates the experience of a luxurious European apartment of a well-travelled family in the 1920s, a statement said.

As well as Dubai, Address Hotels + Resorts has also marked its entry into international markets through three hotels and four serviced residences in Turkey, Bahrain and Egypt.

The company has a roster of 18 upcoming hotels and 16 serviced residences in the UAE – in Dubai and Fujairah - as well as in international markets including Egypt, Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.