Emaar Malls sees Q4 net profit rise 3.9% to $123m

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Emaar Properties owns about 85% of Emaar Malls, having floated the remainder in 2014
Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 3.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
The retail subsidiary said it made net profit of 452 million UAE dirhams ($123 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 435 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.
Quarterly rental income was 835 million dirhams, up from 821 million dirhams a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
For the full-year, Emaar Malls posted a net profit of 1.87 billion dirhams, against a 1.66 billion dirhams in 2015.
Emaar Properties owns about 85 percent of Emaar Malls, having floated the remainder in 2014. At the time, the 5.8 billion dirham share sale was the Gulf's largest since 2008.
Awesome! Many thanks to the govt of UAE and the citizens of UAE!!
I hope India reciprocates and lights up CST station and Air India building in Mumbai... more
I wonder what it costs to buy and run one of the modern room a/c? I see a samsung f9000 it looks about 13k aed, I think running 24 hours a day works out... moreMonday, 30 January 2017 8:30 AM - gordon
Kim K, 'famous only for being famous' is a long way from my ideal or favourite person, but the facts remain that she gave up her own time to visit the... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 8:01 AM - Lord Wonko
Many individuals around the world are praying for Firoz and similar people... Families and kids were waiting and still waiting for those unfortunate..... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 9:33 AM - Mad
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules