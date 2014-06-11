Emaar Malls sukuk to raise $750m, pricing tightens further

Burj Khalifa developer is also planning an initial public offer of shares in coming months for its malls division

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 12:34 PM

Pricing guidance for a ten-year sukuk issue by Emaar Malls Group, a unit of Dubai's Emaar Properties, was tightened further on Wednesday, with final guidance issued at 185 basis points over midswaps plus or minus 2.5 bps, a document from lead arrangers said.

The size of the issue will be $750m, the document showed.

On Tuesday Emaar Malls, which also plans an initial public offer of shares in coming months, set initial price thoughts for the sukuk at midswaps plus 200 bps, which was tightened later that day to 190 bps over.

The issuer has attracted orders so far of $5.5bn, including orders from lead managers. The deal is expected to price later in the day.

Bookrunners for the sukuk issue are Dubai Islamic Bank , Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Morgan Stanley, First Gulf Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Bank, Al Hilal Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered.

Related:

Stories

Emaar's malls unit likely to issue sukuk this year

Dubai Emaar's Malls unit to meet investors ahead of potential sukuk issue

Revealed: Sukuk pipeline - Issue plans around the world

Dubai's Emaar Properties says malls unit raises $1.5bn loan

Emaar said to secure $1.5bn sharia-compliant loan

Dubai Mall's dinosaur exhibit given new name

Galleries
Dubai’s Emaar unveils Downtown Erbil

Dubai’s Emaar unveils Downtown Erbil

Companies

Emaar Properties - UAE

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking