Emaar Square launched in Jeddah

Burj Khalifa developer has described the project as the most prestigious commercial real estate development in Saudi’s second-biggest city

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 12:08 PM

Dubai developer Emaar has unveiled its latest project with the launch of an Emaar Square in Jeddah Gate’s Crescent Plaza development.

Describing it as the most prestigious commercial real estate development in the Saudi city, it said the flagship mixed-use project “opens doors to a brand-new office experience that blends luxurious lifestyle amenities with an ultra-modern business environment”.

“The commercial project brings to Jeddah the world-class ‘Emaar Square’ office developments in Dubai, Istanbul and Cairo, which have received overwhelming response from international investors,” it said.

With three dedicated office buildings of five floors each, the development is set around Crescent Plaza, a lifestyle destination with luxury retail outlets and an array of food and beverage venues.

At the heart of the plaza is a spectacular water feature with the Emaar Square offices opening to views of the fountain.

Fred Durie, CEO, Emaar International, said: “The dedicated office precinct complements Jeddah’s international status as a business hub, and offers businesses across diverse economic sectors, a world-class environment to define their individuality. It also meets the gap in Jeddah for a vibrant ‘Central Business District’ that offers luxury commercial real estate space.”

He added: “Designed to be one of the most prestigious commercial addresses in the kingdom, Emaar Square at Jeddah Gate will appeal to Saudi and international businesses for their regional headquarters or boutique offices.”

Offices in Emaar Square Jeddah range in size from 250 to 400 square metres, in addition to bigger showcase suites of 500 to about 735 sqm with glass walls offering panoramic views.

Emaar Middle East has also handed over residences in Al Khobar Lakes, the company’s premier master-planned community in the Eastern Province, in Al Nada Village, the first residential cluster in the development.

It is also behind Emaar Residences at Fairmont Makkah, located on the Haram Plaza near Holy Kaaba and Haram.

