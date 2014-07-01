Emirates to boost services across Middle East

Doha is set to take over from Bangkok as Emirates Airline’s best-served destination when an extra daily flight is added later this year.

The additional service will be introduced on December 1, meaning the Qatari capital will have seven daily flights serving it. Bangkok has six.

It will come as part of efforts to boost services to destinations across the Middle East, with an additional 28 flights to various cities.

Muscat will go from two to three flights a day, Bahrain from three to four daily services and Kuwait will increase from five to six flights daily.

It means that the airline will offer 276 weekly flights to destinations across the Middle East out of Dubai International Airport.

“This is a significant enhancement of our services in the region, giving our customers more choice and convenience," said Emirates divisional senior vice president Commercial Operations Sheikh Majid Al Mualla.

“With seven flights a day going into Doha, nowhere else on the Emirates’ network will offer as many daily flights. This overtakes Bangkok and is ahead of Singapore and London Heathrow.”