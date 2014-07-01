Emirates to boost services across Middle East

Doha to become airline's best-served destination from December 1

By Rahul Odedra
  • Tuesday, 1 July 2014 12:22 PM

Doha is set to take over from Bangkok as Emirates Airline’s best-served destination when an extra daily flight is added later this year.

The additional service will be introduced on December 1, meaning the Qatari capital will have seven daily flights serving it. Bangkok has six.

It will come as part of efforts to boost services to destinations across the Middle East, with an additional 28 flights to various cities.

Muscat will go from two to three flights a day, Bahrain from three to four daily services and Kuwait will increase from five to six flights daily.

It means that the airline will offer 276 weekly flights to destinations across the Middle East out of Dubai International Airport.

“This is a significant enhancement of our services in the region, giving our customers more choice and convenience," said Emirates divisional senior vice president Commercial Operations Sheikh Majid Al Mualla.

“With seven flights a day going into Doha, nowhere else on the Emirates’ network will offer as many daily flights. This overtakes Bangkok and is ahead of Singapore and London Heathrow.”

Related:

Stories

Emirates says to launch A380 to two more US cities

Dubai airport traffic dips on runway closures

Emirates launches regional menus amid Indian flights push

Emirates says to increase capacity on new Boston route

Emirates passengers caught up in Karachi airport attack

Emirates has "no problems" with Qantas, says Tim Clark

Emirates to ask new Indian gov't for more landing rights

Galleries
Revealed: World's ten safest airlines

Revealed: World's ten safest airlines

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking