Emirates commits to helping women rise through the ranks

Dubai airline says women are increasingly working and advancing in functions that were more traditionally represented by men

  • Monday, 6 March 2017 2:03 PM
Captain Nevin Darwish, from Egypt, is the first woman of Arab origin to have captained the Airbus A380. while First Officer Alia Al Muhairi, from the UAE, is currently the youngest Emirati female pilot operating the Emirates A380 aircraft.

Women working for Emirates are increasingly working and advancing in functions that were more traditionally represented by men, the airline has announced.

The Dubai-based carrier said that over the past decade, the proportion of women as part of the airline’s total workforce has grown by 6 percent.

The commitment to its female staff comes as Emirates plans to celebrate International Women’s Day. Women make up close to 44 percent of the airline’s workforce and have been an integral part of the success story, the airline added.

Emirates currently employs more than 29,000 women from over 150 nationalities. Over 18,000 work as cabin crew, while the rest are represented across technical as well as in professional and leadership roles.

Emirates added that close to 2.5 percent of the total female staff occupy managerial positions in the airline.

Abdulaziz Al Ali, executive vice president of Human Resources at Emirates said: “Emirates is committed to providing equal opportunities at the workplace for both women and men across all business functions.

"We are proud of our women colleagues and their immense contribution to the growth and success of the airline.  We hope that they can continue to inspire and be role models for girls and women across the globe interested in pursuing careers in aviation.”

Emirates’ female cockpit crew come from 24 nationalities and are aged between 20 and 59 years, including pilot cadets.

In Emirates Engineering, women also work as licensed aircraft engineers, mechanics, and technicians for aircraft maintenance and repairs, the airline said.

