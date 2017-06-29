Emirates, Etihad say flights to US 'operating as normal'

|Home
Passengers travelling must possess the appropriate travel documents, including a valid US entry visa, in order to travel
Emirates and Etihad Airways on Thursday confirmed their flights to the United States are “operating normally” following new US travel and security restrictions.
This week, the US government said visa applicants from six Muslim countries must have a close US family relationship or formal ties to a US entity to be allowed in the country. It also announced new measures for increased airport security on flights to combat the threat of terrorists hiding bombs in laptops.
Passengers travelling must possess the appropriate travel documents, including a valid US entry visa, in order to travel, Emirates said.
“Our flights to the US are operating as per normal. All passengers must possess the appropriate travel documents, including a valid US entry visa, in order to travel,” an Emirates spokesperson told Arabian Business.
“Emirates remains guided by the US Customs and Border Protection on this matter," the spokesperson added.
Etihad Airways said the airline continues to accept nationals with valid travel documentation from the six listed countries.
“Acceptance, as per standard procedure, is subject to checks completed by US authorities at the preclearance facility at Abu Dhabi airport,” it added.
In March, the US introduced a ban on carrying large electronic devices into the passenger cabins of aircraft flying from 10 airports including the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
