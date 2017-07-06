Emirates expands free inflight Wi-Fi services

Dubai-based airline announces improved rates for all classes of passengers

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 6 July 2017 2:16 PM

Emirates has announced it has expanded its free inflight Wi-Fi service with improved rates for all flying classes.

Effective immediately, all Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members can enjoy free unlimited Wi-Fi during their Emirates flight, regardless of their class of travel.

This privilege also applies to all Emirates Skywards members travelling in First and Business class, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement. 

Economy class customers and non-Skywards members can now enjoy 20MB of free data usage within the first 2 hours of log in, double the current 10MB free being offered, it added.

Additional data can be purchased in 150MB or 500MB blocks at attractive rates, with tiered discounts for Skywards Silver and Blue members.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates vice president and chief operations officer, said: “Emirates has made significant investments in our inflight connectivity. Today, Wi-Fi services are available on over 200 of our aircraft, and it is a service that Emirates continues to subsidise heavily.

"Inflight Wi-Fi usage, already popular from the start, has grown tremendously. Our new inflight Wi-Fi plans reflect Emirates’ commitment to continue providing this as a free service for as many customers as possible, especially to our most frequent flyers."

Related:

Stories

Emirates' inflight entertainment system voted world's best yet again

Etihad to offer free Wi-Fi, iPads on US-bound flights

Free Wi-Fi on 700 more Dubai taxis

WiFi UAE to offer faster hotspot speeds for seven days

Galleries
Online shopping: The what 'not to do' checklist

Online shopping: The what 'not to do' checklist

Google brings Wi-Fi to Indian railway stations

Google brings Wi-Fi to Indian railway stations

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Technology

Confirmed: Dubai airport's free Wi-FI is world's fastest

Video: Apple disrupts Silicon Valley with another eye-catcher

Also in UAE

Skatepark projects seeing more interest from Gulf developers

Construction starts at $3.27bn Dubai waterfront project

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Analysts say the incident was far more than a security breach...

The cost of cloud seeding in the UAE

The cost of cloud seeding in the UAE

As the country ramps up efforts to increase artificial rainfall...

3
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking