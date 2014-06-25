Emirates Global aluminium project clears Guinea hurdle

Guinea's parliament backs amendments to deal which will see the start of bauxite production in 2017

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 1:50 PM
Mubadala and Dubal acquired the stakes of BHP and Global Alumina to form Emirates Global Aluminium.

Mubadala and Dubal acquired the stakes of BHP and Global Alumina to form Emirates Global Aluminium.

Guinea's parliament has approved amendments in a deal with Emirates Global Aluminium which will see the start of bauxite production in 2017 and the construction of a 2-million-tonne-per-year alumina refinery from 2018.

"The National Assembly unanimously adopted the amendment of Global Alumina project," Saadou Nimaga, legal counsel of Guinea's mines ministry told Reuters late on Tuesday.

The adoption of the amendments clears the path for the project after the West African nation and Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala signed a $5 billion agreement in November to develop a bauxite mine and an alumina refinery in minerals-rich Guinea.

The project was previously owned by a consortium that included Dubai Aluminium (Dubal), Mubadala, BHP Billiton and Global Alumina and had planned to build a 2.8 million tonnes refinery. The project was delayed after failing to raise funds following the financial crisis.

Mubadala and Dubal acquired the stakes of BHP and Global Alumina to form Emirates Global Aluminium.

It is set to become the world's fifth largest aluminium company by output this year and the Guinea project will enable it secure raw material for United Arab Emirates' aluminium plants.

Guinea is the world's top supplier of bauxite, the raw material used in aluminium production. Alumina is partially refined bauxite.

Under the agreement bauxite will be ready for export by 2017 and the refinery will be operational by 2022.

Related:

Stories

Mubadala, Guinea gov't sign $5bn refinery deal

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala energy unit eyes expansion in Africa and Asia

UAE, Guinea sign bauxite supply agreement

Companies

Mubadala

Dubai Aluminium Company

Also in Industries

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

Also in UAE

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking