Emirates to launch A380 on Morocco route next year

Emirates airline has announced that it will operate the first ever commercial Airbus A380 flight to Morocco and North Africa, when it takes the iconic double decker aircraft to Casablanca on March 26, 2017.

The airline’s flagship aircraft will replace the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft currently used on the Dubai-Casablanca route, offering increased seat capacity across all three cabin classes and an enhanced premium product experience.

The switch to the A380 offers a total of 1,834 additional seats per week, meeting a growing demand from travellers on the route, the carrier said in a statement.

Casablanca has become one Emirates’ most popular destinations, which has seen steady growth since being launched in March 2002. In 2015 alone, Emirates carried nearly 260,000 passengers and more than 10,000 tonnes of cargo, stimulating business and leisure travel between Casablanca and Dubai, Emirates added.

Emirates is the largest operator of the Airbus A380, and has carried over 65 million passengers on its flagship aircraft since 2008. Emirates is also the largest A380 operator with 54 more of the world’s largest passenger aircraft pending delivery.

So far, Emirates has introduced A380 services to over 45 destinations across its network. Its current fleet of 88 A380s has visited over 64 airports, flew nearly 986 million kilometres, and made 74,263 return flights to date.