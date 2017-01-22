Emirates to launch A380 to Sao Paulo in March

Superjumbo move will add nearly 1,000 additional seats per week in each direction to Brazilian city

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 22 January 2017 7:00 PM

Emirates airline has announced that it will operate the first ever scheduled commercial Airbus A380 flight to South America when it upgrades its Dubai–Sao Paulo service on March 26.

Replacing the existing Boeing 777-300ER used on this route, the A380 service will mark the airline’s 10th year of operations in Brazil, which it began with daily flights between Dubai and Sao Paulo in October 2007.

In 2012, Emirates expanded its presence in Brazil with the start of a daily service between Dubai and Rio de Janeiro.

Hubert Frach, Emirates divisional senior vice president, Commercial Operations, West, said: “The switch to the A380 offers a total of 959 additional seats per week in each direction meeting a growing demand from travellers on the route and demonstrating our commitment to Brazil and to the South American region."

"We made significant investments to upgrade the facilities at GRU Airport – São Paulo International Airport in order to make it A380-compatible. We are very excited about Emirates' decision to deploy the first A380 in South America to our airport", added Gustavo Figueiredo, GRU Airport CEO.

Sao Paulo will join more than 40 destinations on Emirates’ global network served by its A380 aircraft.  

Emirates is the world’s largest operator of A380s, with 92 currently in its fleet and a further 50 on order. Since 2008, the airline has carried over 65 million passengers on its flagship aircraft.

Emirates will deploy its three class A380 on the Sao Paulo route, offering a total of 491 seats, with 14 private suites in First Class, 76 lie flat seats in Business Class and 401 seats in Economy Class.

Related:

Stories

Emirates launches paid-for access to business, first class lounges at DXB

Emirates says to resume A380 flights to Japan in March

Emirates receives first Rolls-Royce powered A380, resolves dispute

Emirates continues to challenge for A380neo, says Airbus

Galleries
In pictures: The Emirates A380 Blossoms at Dubai Miracle Garden

In pictures: The Emirates A380 Blossoms at Dubai Miracle Garden

Emirates paints a home run with LA Dodgers branded A380s

Emirates paints a home run with LA Dodgers branded A380s

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Transport

Careem founders say targeting IPO within three years

Video: 'Silk Road' train from China reaches London

Also in UAE

Most MidEast employees plan to change jobs this year – survey

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to take part in India's Republic Day celebrations

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

4
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking