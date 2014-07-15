Emirates to launch fourth daily flight to Johannesburg

|Home
Dubai airline's move comes as it sees healthy year-on-year passenger growth on South African route
Emirates Airline said on Tuesday that it will introduce a fourth daily flight between Dubai and Johannesburg from October 26, lifting to seven the number of daily flights to South Africa.
The addition boosts Emirates' total number of scheduled flights between the two countries to 49 a week, the airline said in a statement.
In addition to Johannesburg, Emirates also services the cities of Cape Town and Durban.
"We are introducing our fourth daily service between Dubai and Johannesburg to meet the growing passenger demand for flights between these two important business and tourism hubs," said Orhan Abbas, Emirates senior vice president, Commercial Operations, Latin America, Central and Southern Africa.
He added: "We have seen a healthy year-on-year increase in passenger numbers on the route, reflecting the steady economic and tourism growth of both cities and this investment demonstrates our confidence in the strength of the market."
Emirates also said it would extend its code-share partnership with South African Airways to include the new service between Dubai and Johannesburg.
Emirates serves 143 destinations around the globe with a fleet of over 220 wide-bodied aircraft. Emirates has the largest fleet of Airbus A380s with the 50th A380 added to the fleet this month.
