Emirates to launch fourth daily flight to Johannesburg

Dubai airline's move comes as it sees healthy year-on-year passenger growth on South African route

By Andy Sambidge
  • Tuesday, 15 July 2014 1:39 PM

Emirates Airline said on Tuesday that it will introduce a fourth daily flight between Dubai and Johannesburg from October 26, lifting to seven the number of daily flights to South Africa.

The addition boosts Emirates' total number of scheduled flights between the two countries to 49 a week, the airline said in a statement.

In addition to Johannesburg, Emirates also services the cities of Cape Town and Durban.

"We are introducing our fourth daily service between Dubai and Johannesburg to meet the growing passenger demand for flights between these two important business and tourism hubs," said Orhan Abbas, Emirates senior vice president, Commercial Operations, Latin America, Central and Southern Africa.

He added: "We have seen a healthy year-on-year increase in passenger numbers on the route, reflecting the steady economic and tourism growth of both cities and this investment demonstrates our confidence in the strength of the market."

Emirates also said it would extend its code-share partnership with South African Airways to include the new service between Dubai and Johannesburg.

Emirates serves 143 destinations around the globe with a fleet of over 220 wide-bodied aircraft. Emirates has the largest fleet of Airbus A380s with the 50th A380 added to the fleet this month.

Related:

Stories

Emirates set to launch double daily A380 flights to Mauritius

Emirates' cargo unit set to increase African capacity

Emirates says to launch A380 to two more US cities

African airline Arik set to launch Dubai-Abuja flights

Galleries
Revealed: World's ten safest airlines

Revealed: World's ten safest airlines

Revealed: Top 10 first class lounges

Revealed: Top 10 first class lounges

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking