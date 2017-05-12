Emirates to launch third daily flight to Brisbane

Dubai-based airline says it will add more than 3,700 seats per week from December 1

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 12 May 2017 11:25 AM
Emirates has announced it will introduce a third daily service to Brisbane, Australia from December 1.

Emirates has announced it will introduce a third daily service to Brisbane, Australia from December 1.

Emirates on Friday announced it will introduce a third daily service to Brisbane, Australia from December 1.

The direct service, to be operated on a B777-200LR aircraft with eight seats in First Class, 42 in Business Class and 216 in Economy Class, will increase capacity on the route by 3,724 seats a week, inbound and outbound between Brisbane and Emirates’ hub Dubai.

The service will operate alongside two existing daily services to Dubai. Flights EK434 and EK435 operate nonstop between Dubai and Brisbane and onwards to Auckland, New Zealand, while flights EK432 and EK433 operate between Dubai and Brisbane via Singapore.

Brisbane is renowned for its thriving culture and is the major international gateway to the Gold Coast, a tourist hot spot and host of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The news comes as Emirates announced it would be upgrading its third daily service to Melbourne from a B777-300ER to an A380 operation from March 25, 2018.

Related:

Stories

Emirates says Melbourne to become all-A380 route

Emirates to launch new first class product 'this year' - Sheikh Ahmed

Emirates to seek greater 'synergies' with flydubai

Emirates set to fly double daily to holiday hotspot from July

Galleries
In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

In pictures: The Emirates A380 Blossoms at Dubai Miracle Garden

In pictures: The Emirates A380 Blossoms at Dubai Miracle Garden

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Transport

Revealed: the logistical challenge posed by Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Metro lifts over 51m passengers during Q1

Also in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah plans to open 4,000 more hotel rooms

Hyatt eyes 14 more hotels in Middle East expansion plan

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking