Emirates to launch third daily flight to Brisbane

Emirates on Friday announced it will introduce a third daily service to Brisbane, Australia from December 1.

The direct service, to be operated on a B777-200LR aircraft with eight seats in First Class, 42 in Business Class and 216 in Economy Class, will increase capacity on the route by 3,724 seats a week, inbound and outbound between Brisbane and Emirates’ hub Dubai.

The service will operate alongside two existing daily services to Dubai. Flights EK434 and EK435 operate nonstop between Dubai and Brisbane and onwards to Auckland, New Zealand, while flights EK432 and EK433 operate between Dubai and Brisbane via Singapore.

Brisbane is renowned for its thriving culture and is the major international gateway to the Gold Coast, a tourist hot spot and host of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The news comes as Emirates announced it would be upgrading its third daily service to Melbourne from a B777-300ER to an A380 operation from March 25, 2018.