Emirates launches regional menus amid Indian flights push

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Dubai airline introduces enhanced menus across 10 destinations in India amid capacity increase plan
Emirates Airline said on Monday it has introduced enhanced menus across 10 destinations in India that reflect regional tastes and customer preferences.
The move comes as the Dubai-based airline prepares to offer a total of 3,779 extra one-way weekly seats on Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad routes through aircraft upgrades.
“India has a rich cultural diversity that is reflected in its culinary profile, with flavours and ingredients that vary dramatically as you move across regions. Our new tailor-made menus were created to suit the palates of our Indian customers, and will also give visiting travellers an authentic taste of some of India’s most popular regional dishes,” said Robin Padgett, senior vice president, Aircraft Catering, Emirates.
Customers on the Kolkata route can enjoy a Sarson Maach (mustard fish curry) which is a much-loved dish from the eastern part of Indian.
Similarly, regional dishes such as Turiya Vatana Muthia (ridge gourd and green peas dumpling) on flights to and from Ahmedabad in the west, Meen Mulaku Curry (fish in red gravy) on Emirates’ flights to Kerala, or Dhabe Da Gosht (lamb meat cooked in pure ghee and flavored with cardamoms, poppy seeds and spices) when travelling to Delhi, are now available.
Padgett said: “We conducted our own in-depth research when designing these new menus, as well as looked at trends and new innovations within the catering industry. All these elements have contributed to our enhanced menu offering across India.”
Customers travelling to and from India can also look forward to a host of new condiments such as regional chutneys and pickles, enhanced vegetarian meal options and individually-packed flat breads to compliment Indian curries.
Additionally, menus on the Indian routes are translated into the local regional language of the destination.
Emirates said last month it will launch a daily A380 service to Mumbai International Airport from July 21, representing a capacity increase of 2,127 seats per week in each direction.
In addition, Emirates said it will deploy larger Boeing 777 aircraft to Delhi and Hyderabad to serve growing demand.
Delhi will have 980 additional one-way weekly seats while Hyderabad will increase its capacity to add 672 one-way weekly seats.
This follows the recent bilateral discussions between the governments of Dubai and India, which provided a phased increase of 11,000 seats for Dubai carriers.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules