Emirates launches regional menus amid Indian flights push

Dubai airline introduces enhanced menus across 10 destinations in India amid capacity increase plan

By Andy Sambidge
  • Monday, 16 June 2014 1:42 PM
(Getty Images)

Emirates Airline said on Monday it has introduced enhanced menus across 10 destinations in India that reflect regional tastes and customer preferences.

The move comes as the Dubai-based airline prepares to offer a total of 3,779 extra one-way weekly seats on Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad routes through aircraft upgrades.

“India has a rich cultural diversity that is reflected in its culinary profile, with flavours and ingredients that vary dramatically as you move across regions. Our new tailor-made menus were created to suit the palates of our Indian customers, and will also give visiting travellers an authentic taste of some of India’s most popular regional dishes,” said Robin Padgett, senior vice president, Aircraft Catering, Emirates.

Customers on the Kolkata route can enjoy a Sarson Maach (mustard fish curry) which is a much-loved dish from the eastern part of Indian.

Similarly, regional dishes such as Turiya Vatana Muthia (ridge gourd and green peas dumpling) on flights to and from Ahmedabad in the west, Meen Mulaku Curry (fish in red gravy) on Emirates’ flights to Kerala, or Dhabe Da Gosht (lamb meat cooked in pure ghee and flavored with cardamoms, poppy seeds and spices) when travelling to Delhi, are now available.

Padgett said: “We conducted our own in-depth research when designing these new menus, as well as looked at trends and new innovations within the catering industry. All these elements have contributed to our enhanced menu offering across India.”

Customers travelling to and from India can also look forward to a host of new condiments such as regional chutneys and pickles, enhanced vegetarian meal options and individually-packed flat breads to compliment Indian curries.

Additionally, menus on the Indian routes are translated into the local regional language of the destination.

Emirates said last month it will launch a daily A380 service to Mumbai International Airport from July 21, representing a capacity increase of 2,127 seats per week in each direction.

In addition, Emirates said it will deploy larger Boeing 777 aircraft to Delhi and Hyderabad to serve growing demand.

Delhi will have 980 additional one-way weekly seats while Hyderabad will increase its capacity to add 672 one-way weekly seats.

This follows the recent bilateral discussions between the governments of Dubai and India, which provided a phased increase of 11,000 seats for Dubai carriers.

Posted by: Nishant Kumar Tuesday, 17 June 2014 1:33 PM[UAE] - Bahrain

Hope emirates wouldn't serve Dhabe Da Gosht (lamb meat cooked in pure ghee and flavored with cardamoms, poppy seeds and spices) on way to UAE, as it would result in immediate imprisonment on drug related criminal charges even if one single sand-grain sized poppy seed is found on passengers' clothes (as it has happened before and such incidents have been in the news in the past)

